Elysian (ELY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $300,726.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $46,777.64 and approximately $300,726.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liquid, IDEX, CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.