Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

EEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

