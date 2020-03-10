Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0723

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Livecoin and Crex24. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $9,555.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00097831 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,308,971 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

