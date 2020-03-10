Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $705.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $720.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

