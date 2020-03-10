Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $514,265.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Kucoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00943758 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,204,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinBene, Kucoin, Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

