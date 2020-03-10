Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €17.10 ($19.88) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.88 ($19.62).

Shares of EPA ENGI traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.30 ($15.46). 13,797,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.74. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

