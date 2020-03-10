ENI (NYSE:E) Given Media Sentiment Score of -4.60

News coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a daily sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected ENI’s ranking:

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

E stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.