Enigma (ENG) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Enigma has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $1.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00938802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000742 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tidex, Hotbit, HitBTC, ABCC, Mercatox, GOPAX, OKEx, Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.