Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce $340.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $293.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.