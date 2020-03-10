EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Steven R. Bower Acquires 2,075 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

