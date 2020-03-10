Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.