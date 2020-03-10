Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.74.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ESI traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. 1,926,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,424. The company has a market cap of $248.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,097,765.22.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.