Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.74.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.67. 1,926,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

