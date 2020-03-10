Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

E stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

