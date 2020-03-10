Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

