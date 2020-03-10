ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Price Target Cut to C$0.05

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ENT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. ENTREC has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09.

About ENTREC

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

