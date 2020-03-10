Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,063 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $34.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.