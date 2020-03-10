Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $1,496,466. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.