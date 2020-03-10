Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,014 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.15 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

