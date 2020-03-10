Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,970 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

