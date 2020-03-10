EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 70.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 555,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,501. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,647,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

