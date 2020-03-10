EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.36% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

