EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $644.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.24 million to $654.30 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $521.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $115,753,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,823,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,891,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $206.47 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.