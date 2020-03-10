Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equifax worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

