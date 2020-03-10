Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,191,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $592.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $430.88 and a 52-week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

