Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (AOBC, APLT, APVO, ARGKF, ASYS, ATH, ATHM, ATRO, ATSG, BANF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.25.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.75.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$4.40 price target on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.75.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.35 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.10.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$2.39 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$0.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.65 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.80 target price on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.60.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.00.

