Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ARNC, BDSI, CMC, CNMD, DQ, EOG, FANG, HMHC, HOME, IIPR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 10th:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Arconic for the first quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company faces challenges in the GRP unit. Softness in the commercial transportation market is another worry. Moreover, the company expects commercial transportation business to experience headwinds in 2020 due to slow growth in manufacturing and freight, higher current inventory levels as well as lower new truck orders. The segment also faces headwind from operational challenges in the aluminum extrusions business. There is also a concern that the company may face some challenges due to the reduced production of the Boeing’s 737 MAX. Boeing’s decision to curtail production may disrupt the aerospace supply chain in 2020 and hurt the company’s margins. The company’s high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 165 million patients under coverage with access to Belbuca so far in 2019, beginning with 7 million in 2018. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum is expected to continue in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. The company’s portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals is poised to gain as construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved demand for steel and rebar. Construction demand in Poland and recent investment in the country fortify the company’s prospects. Solid fabrication backlog and rebar-margin environment are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. It has completed the ramp-up of production volumes at second micro mill in Durant, OK with better-than-expected returns, supported by strong rebar demand and elevated metal margins. The company’s optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. However, inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs will weigh on the company's results. Moreover, higher debt levels and interest expense remain concerns.”

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). Craig Hallum issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (414,000 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Further, exposure in the Delaware Basin with around 23,000 acres also offers the company attractive returns and low cost benefits. The company’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company is struggling to contain its lease operating expenses, which rose to $7.26 per Boe from the year-ago figure of $6.95 per Boe. Moreover, the company reduced its headcount by 12% in Q3, which might further dampen investor confidence. As it is, the E&P operator is struggling with extremely low oil prices, which fell near the $30-per-barrel mark recently. This accounts for our cautious stance on Oasis Petroleum stock.”

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

