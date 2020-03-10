Eric Bjerkholt Buys 1,000 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $18,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 1,140,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

