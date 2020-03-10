Eric M. Loughmiller Acquires 49,150 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) CFO Eric M. Loughmiller acquired 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $28.61.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.