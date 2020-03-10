Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $331,372.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Espers has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00942426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038695 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00206957 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

