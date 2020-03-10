Essentia (ESS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,984.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and Ethfinex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $311,235.86 and $32,984.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00481765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.61 or 0.06377513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00056218 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

