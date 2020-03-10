Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

ESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday.

TSE ESN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 181,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

