Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

