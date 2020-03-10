Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. DNP Select Income Fund makes up approximately 1.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 85,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.