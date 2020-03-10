Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,581 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.4% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

