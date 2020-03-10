Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,115 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,610,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,841,000 after acquiring an additional 215,304 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $98.51 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

