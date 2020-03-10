Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) Insider Warwick Smith Purchases 27,000 Shares

Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) insider Warwick Smith purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,715.00 ($29,585.11).

Shares of EHE traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching A$1.59 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,448 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. Estia Health Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.99 ($2.12).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estia Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.48%.

