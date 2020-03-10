Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 105.5% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.02545280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00086419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,367,501 coins and its circulating supply is 168,338,088 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

