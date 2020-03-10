Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $34,707.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

