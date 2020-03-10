EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,171.14

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $144,171.14 and $6,136.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005347 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001099 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,625,234 coins and its circulating supply is 32,660,528 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

