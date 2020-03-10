Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd to Issue — Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

