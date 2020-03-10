Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 105,197 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.54% of Euronav worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.