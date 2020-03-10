Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $70,384.57 and $557,866.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00482002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.06395094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,156,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.