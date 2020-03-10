EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $543,529.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $347,561.39 and approximately $543,529.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00413619 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001134 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012549 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001885 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012545 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

