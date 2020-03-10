EventChain Reaches One Day Volume of $3,378.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $81,388.43 and $3,378.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.40 or 0.06360721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

