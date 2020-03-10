Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Everest Re Group worth $199,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.65 and its 200-day moving average is $265.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

