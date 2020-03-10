Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises about 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.46% of Everest Re Group worth $277,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after buying an additional 356,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 98,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.92. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $210.13 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

