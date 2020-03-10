Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Everex has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $962,937.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Mercatox, Binance, BX Thailand and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

