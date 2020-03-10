EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $157,930.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00937745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038853 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00206903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00073795 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 266.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001955 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,224,140 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.