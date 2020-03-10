Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $8.76 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $8.76 million and $471,379.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,889,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,129,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

